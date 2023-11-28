Arkansas basketball star Tramon Mark won't play against Duke on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Arkansas basketball will be without a key piece when they face No. 7 ranked Duke on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Standout guard Tramon Mark, who transferred from Houston in the offseason, won't play. Mark suffered a scary back injury in the Battle 4 Atlantis and has yet to practice.

Via Jon Rothstein: “Source: Arkansas' Tramon Mark (back) was unable to practice on Monday after suffering an injury in the Battle 4 Atlantis and is still being evaluated. The Razorbacks host Duke on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Mark averages 18.4 PPG.”

Mark caught fire in the loss to UNC before exiting on a stretcher, pouring in 34 points. As Rothstein noted, he's averaging 18.4 points per game, which leads the Razorbacks.

Arkansas basketball is currently 4-3 on the year and will face it's toughest test yet in the Blue Devils. Not having Mark on the floor will hurt. He's been their most potent scorer thus far.

The junior spent Friday night in the hospital in the Bahamas, but the hospital released Mark the next day, ultimately traveling back to Arkansas. His MRI showed no significant damage, which is a good sign that Mark won't miss too much time.

Mark drained 13 of his 17 field goals versus North Carolina while going 4-for-6 from downtown and 4-for-7 from the free-throw line. Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman expressed how difficult it will be to face Duke without Mark.

Via CBS Sports: “It’s not ideal to have a guy that’s in my opinion one of the toughest competitors that I’ve ever coached [out],” Musselman said. “I think that’s where you start with T Mark is his toughness, his competitive nature and his will to win, and then you add in he’s your leading scorer, which obviously he is.”

Hopefully, Mark will be back on the floor sooner rather than later.