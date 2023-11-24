Arkansas basketball guard Tramon Mark suffered a scary fall in the game vs. North Carolina and was carried off the court on a stretcher

While trying to lead Arkansas basketball back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis consolation game, Tramon Mark suffered a scary fall and was stretchered off the court, according to Jeff Goodman.

“Arkansas coach Eric Musselman told reporters that Tramon Mark suffered a back injury on the hard fall at the end of the game,” Goodman conveyed to the public. “It wasn’t his head or his neck.”

Musselman did not want to go into further detail about the injury, but thoughts and prayers are with the young guard. Mark enjoyed a career-day, scoring a game-high 34 points on a superb 13-of-17 shooting from the field (4-of-6 3-point range). The Razorbacks as a whole could not emulate his star-level production, however, as the Tar Heels claimed the 87-72 victory. RJ Davis led the way for UNC with 30 points.

Mark was a key member of a Houston Cougars squad that reached the Final Four and Elite Eight in consecutive NCAA Tournaments (Sweet Sixteen in 2023). He put his name in consideration for this past NBA Draft but ultimately decided to retain his NCAA eligibility, transferring to Arkansas ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-6 junior's high motor fits perfectly with the culture of Eric Musselman's program.

Tramon Mark is shining in Fayetteville thus far, eclipsing 20 points three times in seven games. While his immediate impact on Arkansas basketball is undeniable, Mark's health is the only thing that matters right now. The Razorbacks community can only pray and hope for the best as we wait for further updates.