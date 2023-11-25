The Arkansas Razorbacks came into this week’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with a record of 3-1. After beating Stanford in the first round of their tournament bracket, they dropped two straight games against Memphis and UNC. But it was what happened near the end against UNC that had everyone holding their breaths. Arkansas guard Tramon Mark suffered an injury scare late in the game. But Mark has since been released from the hospital and is on his way back to the states as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Tramon Mark suffered the injury scare with a little over one minute to go in the Arkansas loss to UNC. He landed awkwardly on the court and had to be carried off on a stretcher. Razorback fans will certainly breathe a sigh of relief in that the injury appears to be not as serious as initially expected.

Mark had been on his way to career game before being forced to exit. He had a game high 34 points on 13-17 (76.5 percent) shooting from the field, 4-6 (66.7 percent) shooting from the three point line and 4-7 shooting from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds and a blocked shot.

Mark is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first three seasons of his college basketball career at Houston. This season he had been averaging a career best 15.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 74.2 percent shooting from free throw line.