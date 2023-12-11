The Arkansas football program landed former Boise State QB Taylen Green in the transfer portal after the Broncos won the MWC.

With each passing day, the college football transfer portal just keeps on getting more interesting. On Monday, the Arkansas football team landed Boise State quarterback Taylen Green in a massive get, per Green's Instagram page.

Green posted a photo edit of him wearing an Arkansas football jersey and quoted a Bible verse in the announcement.

The Broncos quarterback was named the 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and then led them to the Mountain West title against UNLV this season. Despite head coach Andy Avalos being fired midseason (he is now with TCU as the defensive coordinator), Green helped lead the Broncos to four straight wins down the stretch and five of the last six to win the MWC.

Green played two years at Boise State, so he has a couple of years of eligibility remaining and is a massive addition to the Arkansas football program. In 2023, Green threw for 1,752 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions and added another 43 yards and nine scores in the rushing game.

The Arkansas football program added Bobby Petrino as its new offensive coordinator in a bit of a surprising move, but Green mentioned that is one reason why he wanted to join the Razorbacks (h/t Pete Nakos of On3).

“Arkansas felt like the best fit for me. From the beginning, Coach [Sam] Pittman and Coach [Bobby] Petrino had a very specific plan for me and that’s why I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this program. Go Hogs!”

What does Taylen Green's move mean for Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson?

Reports surfaced that Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson was entering the transfer portal, although no official decision has been made just yet. Moreover, Jefferson could decide to enter the 2024 NFL Draft after he had a strong season despite them winning just four games.

If anything, Green's move to Arkansas could signal Jefferson's departure — whether it is in the portal of the NFL. Perhaps a decision from Jefferson comes out soon, but Green deciding to play for Arkansas is an eye-opening decision on the Jefferson front.