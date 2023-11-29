Bobby Petrino breaks his silence on his return to Arkansas football after a decade as their new offensive coordinator

In a surprising move, Bobby Petrino is returning to Arkansas football as their offensive coordinator under coach Sam Pittman, over a decade after he was last the coach of the Razorbacks. Petrino coached Arkansas from 2008-2011 where he recorded an overall record of 34-17. He was eventually fired after a motorcycle accident revealed Petrino was having an affair with a team staff member and former Razorbacks volleyball player.

For Petrino, the reunion is a wish granted. “It's something I hoped would happen. Wasn't sure if it ever would, but it is a dream come true to be able to go back to the University of Arkansas and do anything I possibly can to make it right this time,” Petrino said. “I'm grateful to coach [Sam] Pittman and [athletic director] Hunter Yurachek for making it happen,” via Chris Low of ESPN.

“I'm more excited than anything, just to be able to go back and give back to all the great people of Arkansas,” Petrino said. “I can't do anything about the past, but I know how hard Coach Pittman and his coaches have worked. It was great to see when he first got there and the way he changed the culture and then had that good season his second year (9-4 in 2021) and won the bowl game.”

After his firing from Arkansas, Bobby Petrino had head coaching stints at Western Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri State from 2013-2022. In 2023, he moved away from head coaching and became the offensive coordinator for Texas A&M. Now, he will return to the Razorbacks with a clean slate.