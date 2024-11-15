Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman is up against it as the Razorbacks prepare to take on the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns. It was not all that long ago that Steve Sarkisian's team was considered the best in college football, and for good reason.

Pittman made clear when asked about the strength of the Longhorns that he knew just how formidable of an opponent they were.

“Well, a lot of times critics don't know what the hell they're talking about,” Pittman said Wednesday on the SEC's weekly coaches call, “and I don't think they know much what they're talking about on this one, either…. This is a damn-fine Texas team. I mean, you don't go beat Oklahoma by 31 and Mississippi State by 22 and, you know, beat Michigan by 19, beat Colorado State 52-0 and have a sorry football team. I mean, you just don't.”

Arkansas has had an up-and-down season filled with some incredibly low points, including being boat-raced by Ole Miss. The Razorbacks are coming off of an open date, but before that, they fell 63-31 to the Rebels in Fayetteville to drop to an overall record of 5-4.

The last time Pittman's team won a game was against Mississippi State on Oct. 26, when the Razorbacks bested the Bulldogs 58-25 in Starkville.

The Longhorns have had far better fortune as a practical lock for the 12-team College Football Playoff, knocking off Florida in embarrassing fashion on their home turf, 49-17 on Nov. 9. Texas currently rides a two-game winning streak with an 8-1 overall record. Texas' only loss this season came against the Georgia Bulldogs in a redemption game for head coach Kirby Smart and company.

UGA made a statement in that one on the road with a 30-15 victory in the Lone Star state.

Arkansas football will square off with Texas are set to kick off at noon on Nov. 16 in Razorback Stadium.