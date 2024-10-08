Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is trying to stay grounded after getting a huge upset win over Tennessee. Pittman is hopeful the Razorbacks can be special this 2024 campaign, and his players are who he wants to focus on.

“This program’s never been about me… it’s been about the University of Arkansas, the state of Arkansas (and) the kids,” Pittman said in an interview on Sirius XM radio.

Arkansas football has won three of its last four games, after defeating ranked Tennessee on October 5. The Razorbacks have already surpassed their SEC conference win total from last season. This year, the team's defeated Tennessee and Auburn already, with more games still to go. The squad only managed one conference win last season, and went 4-8 overall.

“I tell you know when you have your team. When they go to interviews after the games and they are regurgitating exactly what you said during the week,” Pittman added. “When they are talking like the coaches are talking, they believe in you and they believe in each other.”

Arkansas football is making waves in the SEC

The Razorbacks are playing great defense this season. Against Tennessee, Arkansas allowed just 14 total points. It was the third time this season the team allowed under 20 points a game, and all of those contests were against conference opponents. Tennessee converted just 7-for-16 third down conversions, and went 0-for-2 on fourth down.

“Once you get everybody believing and pulling in the right direction, it's very, very powerful,” Pittman added.

Pittman has had an uneven tenure in Fayetteville. The coach is just 27-27 overall at the school, but has had two seasons with at least seven wins. The SEC is always difficult, and this year is even harder with Texas and Oklahoma now entering the fold. Pittman's seat started out somewhat hot this season, but it seems that he has more job security after the first six games.

Arkansas football is on a bye week this Saturday. It next takes on LSU on October 19, in another powerful conference showdown. The Razorbacks are now 4-2 on the year, and 2-1 in the SEC.