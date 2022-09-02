‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati

No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love to sneak into the playoffs this year. And that playoff journey begins in Week 1. Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman recently discussed his mindset heading into this matchup with Cincinnati.

And the Arkansas football coach used liquor as a metaphor in reference to opponents’ strategies, per Outkick.

“So you don’t know exactly what they’re going to do,” Pittman said. “The first couple of series are going to be really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party. Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor. We went to LSU last year, and they came after us. They were bringing moonshine. It wasn’t just liquor. I like ice tea with a lot of sugar. And I like a little bit of brown water, too.”

It is quite the statement from the Arkansas football coach. He said that LSU was “bringing moonshine” last year. However, the Razorbacks ended up pulling out a competitive victory in that game. Arkansas fans won’t mind Sam Pittman’s liquor-based mindset as long as it leads to a Week 1 win against Cincinnati.

Arkansas football’s Week 1 matchup is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks will aim to take care of business as they enter as favorites to earn the win.