Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward, Alexis Sanchez, is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League after just one season at Marseille. The 34-year-old Chilean is said to be attracting interest from his former club, Arsenal, who are keen on re-signing him, reported by goal.com.

Sanchez had a successful stint at Arsenal from 2014 to 2018, during which he won two FA Cups and a Community Shield. However, his form dipped after his move to Manchester United, where he struggled to replicate his previous performances. He was eventually loaned out to Inter Milan before making the move permanent.

In 2022, Sanchez joined Marseille on a two-year deal in Ligue 1. He made 42 appearances across all competitions for the French club this season, finding the back of the net 18 times. Despite his decent contributions, it appears that Sanchez is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

Arsenal, who missed out on the Premier League title this season, are looking to rebuild their squad and strengthen various positions. The addition of an experienced attacker like Sanchez could provide valuable depth and competition in the forward line.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a formal bid for Sanchez or if other Premier League clubs will enter the race for his signature. Given his previous success at Arsenal and the familiarity he has with the club, a reunion could be a possibility that excites both Sanchez and the Gunners.

As the summer transfer window approaches, fans will eagerly await further developments regarding Sanchez’s potential return to the Premier League and the impact it could have on Arsenal’s squad for the upcoming season.