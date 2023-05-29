Manchester United legend Roy Keane has shared his thoughts on the club’s potential transfer targets, expressing doubts about the pursuit of Mason Mount but endorsing the idea of signing Harry Kane, reported by goal.com.

Recent reports have linked Manchester United with interest in Mount, Kane, and their England teammate Declan Rice as manager Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen the squad for a title challenge next season. When asked about the transfer links on Sky Sports, Keane expressed uncertainty about Mount’s form and suggested that he has “gone off the boil” in recent years. However, he acknowledged the midfielder’s potential for a comeback and recognized his qualities.

Keane, known for his no-nonsense approach, emphasized the importance of signing a striker and stated that Kane would be the most exciting option for Manchester United. He also mentioned Declan Rice as a potential decent signing. However, he acknowledged the difficulty in acquiring Kane from Tottenham, given the club’s reluctance to sell to a direct rival.

Both Mount and Kane have just one year remaining on their contracts with Chelsea and Tottenham, respectively, which could make them available for transfers this summer. Manchester United’s pursuit of a striker is a key priority in the transfer market, with neither Anthony Martial nor Wout Weghorst meeting expectations this past season.

As the season concludes, Manchester United will shift their focus to the summer transfer window. The impending takeover of the club by either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim could also impact the club’s transfer dealings, adding further intrigue to their plans.

Fans will eagerly await Manchester United’s moves in the transfer market, as the club aims to strengthen the squad and challenge for major honors in the upcoming season.