Arsenal FC boss Mikel Arteta has candidly admitted that discussions have taken place regarding the potential acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. However, with the French forward seemingly on the verge of sealing a deal with Real Madrid, Arsenal faces the prospect of missing out on the highly sought-after striker.

Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, has been free to engage in negotiations with clubs outside of Ligue 1 since January. While the football prodigy has not publicly disclosed his future plans, widespread reports strongly indicate an imminent agreement with Real Madrid, adding another star to their constellation of ‘Galacticos.'

Despite earlier rumors suggesting Mbappe's interest in joining Arsenal, aiming to emulate the iconic Thierry Henry's legacy in north London, Arteta concedes that a move to Emirates Stadium seems unlikely. Addressing the speculation surrounding the 2018 World Cup winner, Arteta stated, “When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation. But as you said, it looks in a different way.”

As Arsenal seeks to fortify its attacking prowess, especially with uncertainties surrounding current strikers like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, the club now faces the task of identifying alternative targets as the summer transfer window approaches. While missing out on the prospect of securing Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly a setback, Arteta remains determined to bolster the squad, ensuring they have formidable attacking options for the challenges that lie ahead in various competitions. Arsenal aims to continue their winning streak against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League.