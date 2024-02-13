Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka, despite a recent goal-scoring spree, has received a reality check from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka, despite a recent goal-scoring spree, has received a reality check from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, reported by GOAL. The young English international has been in dazzling form, netting five times in the Gunners' last five Premier League matches, including a standout brace against West Ham in the previous outing. However, Ferdinand believes that Saka, Arsenal's leading scorer this season with an impressive 13 goals, is yet to attain the coveted status of being world-class, citing the absence of a defining performance in the Champions League.

Expressing his views on the Vibe with Five podcast, Rio Ferdinand acknowledged Saka's exceptional talent but emphasized that true world-class status involves proving oneself in the demanding stages of the Champions League. Despite Saka's stellar contributions in domestic competitions, Ferdinand contends that the young winger hasn't yet showcased his prowess at the pinnacle of European club football.

“Not yet. Listen. I think Saka's been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it's almost like what is world-class? He hasn't done it in the Champions League, has he? I'm talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka's top, don't get me wrong. He's not world-class yet.” Ferdinand said.

Bukayo Saka, at just 22 years old, recently marked a significant milestone by achieveing his 50th club goal in 210 appearances, underlining his goal-scoring skills on the pitch. The English star, undoubtedly a key figure for Mikel Arteta's side, secured his status as Arsenal's top scorer for the season with a total of 13 goals. As Arsenal aims to climb the Premier League ladder, currently sharing points with Manchester City and trailing Liverpool by two points, Saka's continued impact will be pivotal. The Gunners are set to face Burnley in their upcoming Premier League clash, with fans eagerly anticipating more standout performances from their prolific young talent.