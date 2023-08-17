Arsenal‘s newest addition, goalkeeper David Raya, seems to have a cheeky sense of humor, as his neck tattoo playfully references a moment that may not sit well with the Gunners' supporters, reported by goal.com. Raya, who joined Arsenal on a season-long loan, has a tattoo on the back of his neck that commemorates a particular date – August 13, 2021. This happens to be the date when Raya made his Premier League debut for Brentford in a resounding 2-0 victory against none other than Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The 27-year-old Spaniard's tattoo nod to his past achievement with Brentford, a club he left to join Arsenal, has come to light, and it's a quirky touch that may not be lost on football fans with a taste for irony. Even more funny, that Arsenal captured David Raya's tattoo in their official unveiling photoshoot after his signing from Brentford.

While Davd Raya's playful tattoo is sure to raise eyebrows and even elicit a chuckle from some quarters, it remains to be seen whether he will get a chance to showcase his skills on the field for Arsenal. With Arsenal set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, speculation has risen about whether Arteta might give Raya his debut in the upcoming match. The manager, however, has remained tight-lipped about his plans, leaving fans and pundits intrigued and eager to find out who will stand between the posts for Arsenal. As the countdown to the match continues, all eyes will be on Mikel Arteta's decision regarding the goalkeeper position.