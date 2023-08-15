Arsenal has officially announced the loan signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, following the departure of Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest in a permanent move, reported by goal.com. The 27-year-old shot-stopper's arrival at the Emirates Stadium is expected to bring healthy competition for the number one goalkeeper spot alongside Aaron Ramsdale.

After a series of negotiations, Raya has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal. The initial loan fee for the goalkeeper amounts to £3 million ($3.8 million), with the added provision of an option to purchase him for £27 million ($34 million) if the club decides to make the deal permanent. To safeguard his value, Brentford extended Raya's contract until 2025, particularly if the buy option is not exercised. Raya will don the number 22 shirt for his new club.

The signing of Raya aims to address Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's desire to enhance the goalkeeping depth within the squad, following Turner's departure. Having played 161 games for Brentford since his transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 2019, Raya brings experience and a strong track record to his new team.

Arsenal's Sporting Director, Edu, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, noting that Raya's consistent performance at Brentford in the Premier League adds quality and depth to the squad, enhancing their competitive edge across various competitions.

With David Raya's arrival, the competition for the goalkeeper position at Arsenal becomes a two-way battle between him and Ramsdale. As Arsenal prepares to face Crystal Palace in their second Premier League fixture of the season, the choice of who starts in goal for the match remains to be seen.