Arsenal is considering initiating contract renewal discussions with their captain, Martin Odegaard, reported by goal.com. The Gunners plan to improve Odegaards contract, as a way to acknowledge and reward the 24-year-old midfielder for his impressive performances on the field.

Odegaard's outstanding form and leadership qualities as the team's captain have caught the club's attention, prompting them to contemplate offering him an improved contract. The current deal for the Norwegian midfielder runs until 2025, with an option for an additional year. However, Arsenal is eager to secure Odegaard's commitment with a longer-term agreement.

During the previous season, Odegaard made a notable impact, contributing to a combined total of 15 goals and assists in the league. His contributions were vital as Arsenal competed closely with Manchester City for the title, narrowly missing out on clinching the championship.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has further bolstered its squad with high-quality acquisitions, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. With these additions, the team seems well-prepared to challenge for major titles once again. Arsenal's newly acquainted line-up is definietly strong enough to challenge for major titles.

As the new Premier League season progresses, Arsenal is gearing up to face Crystal Palace in their upcoming fixture on August 22nd. The potential contract renewal for Odegaard demonstrates the club's commitment to securing the talents of key players and maintaining a competitive edge in both domestic and international competitions. Arsenal fans will be eager to see Martin Odegaard's future at the club secured as they anticipate another exciting season ahead.