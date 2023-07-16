Arsenal‘s new signing, Declan Rice, has revealed that he was involved in an altercation with his new teammate Eddie Nketiah during a Premier League game between Arsenal and West Ham last season, reported by goal.com. However, Rice assured fans that all is well between them now and he is looking forward to playing alongside Nketiah at Arsenal.

The incident occurred when Nketiah attempted to waste time while Arsenal were leading, leading to a scuffle on the field. Reflecting on the incident, Rice acknowledged the altercation but emphasized that he has always had a close relationship with Nketiah and his family. The two players have a shared history as they were both released from the Chelsea academy on the same day.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Rice expressed his excitement about reuniting with Nketiah, saying, “I’ve always loved Eddie, even though we had that little altercation on the pitch before! I’ve always loved him and been close to his family. His dad is a top, top guy who used to come on all the tours with us as kids, so I’m really looking forward to seeing Eddie again and of course the other boys.”

Rice's arrival at Arsenal comes after completing a club-record transfer worth £105 million ($137 million). The midfielder joined the Gunners during their pre-season training and has already played in friendly matches against Watford and Nurnberg. The team will now embark on a tour of the United States, where they will face tough opponents such as Manchester United, Barcelona, and Monaco.

As Declan Rice settles into his new club, Arsenal fans will be relieved to hear that any past disagreements between him and Nketiah have been resolved. The duo's shared experience from their time in the Chelsea academy adds an interesting dynamic to their reunion, and supporters will be eager to see how they collaborate on the field.