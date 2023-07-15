Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham in a deal worth a staggering £105 million, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history, reported by goal.com. The Gunners beat out competition from Manchester City to secure the services of the highly sought-after England international.

Rice, a talented midfielder, has been a standout performer for both West Ham and the England national team in recent seasons. His arrival at Arsenal is seen as a major coup for manager Mikel Arteta, who spoke highly of the 24-year-old's abilities.

“We're really happy that Declan is joining us,” Arteta said. “He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club, and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.”

Rice's experience in the Premier League, despite his young age, is seen as a valuable asset for Arsenal. He has captained West Ham and recently lifted a European trophy, showcasing his leadership qualities and winning mentality.

The addition of Rice to the Arsenal squad comes as part of the club's ambitious summer transfer plans, as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Alongside Rice, Arsenal have also secured the services of defender Jurrien Timber, as they continue their pre-season preparations.

Gunners fans will be eager to see Declan Rice in action and will hope that his arrival can help propel the team to success in domestic and European competitions. With a hefty price tag on his shoulders, the pressure will be on Rice to deliver on the pitch and live up to the high expectations at the Emirates Stadium.