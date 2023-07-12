West Ham United have held further talks for the signature of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers are looking for replacements for Declan Rice, who has left on a record-breaking move to Arsenal.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Rice’s move to Arsenal is 95% complete. The England International will sign for the Gunners for £105m. However, West Ham are already making moves to find his replacements. Despite being interested in Zakaria, the Hammers are still short of agreement.

Zakaria spent the last season on loan at Chelsea. However, the Blues refused to sign him permanently after a disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge. The Swiss midfielder only made seven Premier League appearances last season.

However, a poor Premier League campaign hasn’t put down the interest of West Ham this transfer window. Juventus are willing to hear offers for Zakaria, and he could return to the Premier League. Alongside Zakaria, the Hammers are also interested in Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton are set to lose several high-profile players after their relegation last season. The Saints have put a £40m price tag on their midfielder, but West Ham are only willing to offer £20m. Southampton are willing to sell Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia this summer. However, they want to recoup at least £100m in player sales.

Juventus are in for a major surgery this transfer window. They won’t be in the Champions League next season and are set to offload several players this window. They have already confirmed the departure of Angel Di Maria. Alongside Zakaria, they are willing to hear offers for Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot.

