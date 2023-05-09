Bayer Leverkusen continues to hold an interest in securing the services of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, according to Sky Sports. However, a deal is more likely to materialize next summer when Xhaka’s contract with the Gunners expires. Sky Germany understands that Xhaka has expressed his desire to potentially return to the Bundesliga later in his career.

The 30-year-old Swiss international has a history with the club, having previously been the captain of Arsenal. While Martin Odegaard currently holds the armband, Xhaka has captained the team in Europa League matches this season.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Xhaka has revitalized his career at the Emirates under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta. He has become an integral part of the team’s quest for the Premier League title this season. Xhaka’s performances and contributions on the field have demonstrated his importance to the squad.

Sky Germany reports that Xhaka has discussed the possibility of a Bundesliga return with his fellow players. This indicates his genuine interest in exploring the opportunity to ply his trade in Germany once again.

Bayer Leverkusen has been close to signing Xhaka on two occasions in the past, with the most recent attempt occurring last summer. However, the midfielder’s improved form and significance to Arsenal’s plans have delayed any potential move.

As Xhaka continues to play a vital role for Arsenal, speculation will persist regarding his future. The possibility of a reunion with Bayer Leverkusen remains on the horizon, but it appears that fans will have to wait until next summer, or possibly 2024, to see if the deal materializes. In the meantime, Xhaka’s focus will remain on helping Arsenal achieve their ambitions in the Premier League.