The battle for the top position in England will be highlighted in this Manchester City and Arsenal battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Man City-Arsenal prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Sky Blues are in great momentum, who won 3-1 against Leicester in the Prem, 4-1 against Bayern Munich in aggregate in the Champions League, and 3-0 against Sheffield United in the FA Cup. In the game against the Blades in Wembley Stadium, Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick, becoming the first City player to score three goals in the stadium.

The Gunners are fresh off of an alluring 3-3 draw against bottom-ranked Southampton. The Saints had a 3-1 advantage at one point, with goals from Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott, and Duje Caleta-Car. However, efforts from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka were enough to share the spoils in the match. Arsenal currently has a five-point edge against City, while the Blues have two games at hand.

Premier League Odds: Man City-Arsenal Odds

Manchester City: -190

Arsenal: +470

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -182

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Man City vs. Arsenal

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man City Can Beat Arsenal

Manchester City enters Wednesday’s fixture on a bit of a roll. Pep Guardiola’s squad tallied a 16-game unbeaten run, including seven clean sheets and 49 goals in those stretch of games. The Blues is still in the quest of garnering a treble, which includes the Premier League title, FA Cup trophy, and Champions League victory. The Blues are currently second in the league with 70 points from 23 wins, four draws, and four losses. They lead the league in goals scored, goal differential, and best home record at 13-1-1.

City is known to own a deep quality of players. Erling Haaland leads the league with 32 goals. Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez also manage to make it to the top 50 goalscorers this season. De Bruyne also leads the league with 15 assists, while Haaland, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Jack Grealish also make it to the league’s top 50 assist-makers. Ederson is tied for sixth in the league with 10 clean sheets.

This is the teams’ second league meeting, where City won 1-3 against the Gunners in the Etihad. De Bruyne, Grealish, and Haaland scored for the Blues in that match, where they had 36% ball possession and nine total shots. City’s last loss to Arsenal was in 2020 in the FA Cup semifinals, but apart from that, City has won 15 of the last 20 fixtures, including seven-straight wins that date back to October 2020. In head-to-head matches among managers, Guardiola has only lost once to Mikel Arteta.

City’s sole doubt in this game is Nathan Ake. Guardiola will be looking to employ a 3-2-4-1 formation here in the Etihad. John Stones and Rodri will pivot as defensive midfielders and defenders. Ruben Dias will be joined by Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte in the back.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Man City

The Gunners have hit a rough patch in terms of form. Despite posting 23 wins, six draws, and three losses in 32 games played, Arsenal’s 75 points are far from safe as second-placed Manchester City is only five points behind. Arsenal will be looking to find its first Premiership since the Arsene Wenger era, which bodes well for the Gunners as they do not have to worry about other competitions. Arsenal was kicked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon in the shootouts when Gabriel Martinelli’s shot was saved by Antonio Adan. Arsenal lost their ticket to the FA Cup when the Cityzens defeated them 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Nathan Ake.

The Gunners have been excellent in their away fixtures this season. In 16 games on away soil, they have 11 wins and three draws, amassing 32 goals and 36 points in their travels. However, the Gunners would need to get back to their scoring spirits as the past three games against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Southampton ended in high-scoring draws. Arsenal has garnered 55 total shots across those three games, but these only resulted in seven total goals.

The Gunners would be needing to match their attacking stats of 2.4 goals, 16.2 total shots, 5.9 corners, 9.8 successful dribbles, and 60.9% ball possession per game. On the defensive side of things, Arsenal should also meet their averages of 14.9 tackles, 6.3 interceptions, 15.2 clearances, and 2. saves, which has resulted in 12 clean sheets. Arsenal will also need to lessen its 9.5 fouls, 1.5 yellow cards, and 132.5 lost possessions per game.

For Mikel Arteta’s squad, they will have to survive this match with the absences of several players. William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out in this fixture.

Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli are primed to lead the attack for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard partners with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the midfield. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin White will be slotted as fullbacks while Gabriel pairs with Rob Holding as center-backs. Martinelli, Saka, and Odegaard have reached 15, 13, and 12 goals respectively, while Jesus is one goal away from getting to double-digits in goals this season. Saka and Leandro Trossard have combined for 20 assists this season.

Final Man City-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Manchester City has found another contender for the title after Liverpool has been challenging them for the previous years. Man City’s record in the Etihad is virtually spotless, and their scoring intensity will be flying off the charts as they host the Gunners. Both teams will definitely get to the scoresheet, but City takes the win over Arsenal.

Final Man City-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-190), Over 2.5 goals (-182)