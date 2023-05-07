Newcastle and Arsenal meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Newcastle-Arsenal prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Newcastle (18-11-4) is currently third in the table, two points above fourth-placed Manchester United, and the Black-and-Whites can feel comfortable about their top-four chances. The Geordies will be assertive in taking this home win in dominant fashion, as they have pounded thirteen goals in the last three matches. Newcastle recently won against Southampton by a 3-1 scoreline.

Arsenal (24-6-4) knows they have zero room for error left in the Premier League title race, with Manchester City already sitting in the driver’s seat. The Gunners routed Chelsea in the London derby in a 3-1 result, so the visitors will be adamant about getting some points to edge closer to City at the top of the table.

Here are the Newcastle-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Arsenal Odds

Newcastle United: +145

Arsenal FC: +170

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal

TV: USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Newcastle Can Beat Arsenal

A win for the Magpies in St. James’ Park would put a signature cap on what has been a resounding success of a season, and a scalp of the slipping Gunners could mark a significant triumph in front of the home fans.

Newcastle (18-4-11), which is third on the table, has won three in a row and eight of the last nine games. Newcastle’s defeat was a 3-0 routing from Aston Villa, but the Town did get high-scoring thrillers against West Ham (1-5), Tottenham (6-1), Everton (1-5), and most recently Southampton (3-1). In that match, Newcastle had 63% ball possession, 22 total shots, and 11 corner kicks. Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring for the Saints, but Callum Wilson’s brace and Theo Walcott’s own goal provided the score for the Magpies.

Newcastle has been nigh on unstoppable the past few weeks, beating up struggling teams while also holding their ground against Brentford, Manchester United, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham Forest. Since its defeat to Man City in early March, Newcastle has just one defeat alongside eight victories, outscoring opponents 26-10 in that span.

Forward Callum Wilson has been a scoring machine over the past several matches. Despite not getting the start last Sunday, Wilson scored twice in a 3-1 win over Southampton, taking six shots, including three on target. He also had a pair of goals in a 4-1 triumph at Everton on April 27. In that match, he took four shots, including three on target. For the season, Wilson has scored 15 goals and added four assists in 26 appearances, including 17 starts. Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak follow next with 11 and 10 goals, respectively while Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock are joint club leaders with six assists.

Gaffer Eddie Howe will have to manage this one without some important players. Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matthew Longstaff, and Ryan Fraser are all injury concerns for the hosts this weekend. The Geordies’ 10-5-1 home record will be tested by their long-time rivals, where they have managed to get only one loss – against Liverpool – and surrender 11 goals, second to Manchester United’s eight.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Newcastle

A slip from this season’s long-standing table leaders could cost them their fourth title in the Premier League era. Arsenal finally ended a streak of four games without a win in their recent fixture.

Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, a result Arteta will be hoping to use as a big confidence boost for his players ahead of a trip to St James’ Park. Norwegian captain Martin Odegaard scored twice in the first half and Gabriel Jesus scored another to make it 3-0 at the break. Chelsea pulled a goal back in the second forty-five but never really threatened a comeback. Granit Ghaxa also got two assists in a valuable victory for the Gunners.

There is no doubt that there is disappointment in the Arsenal camp after dropping the first position they were in for most of the season, but this victory over a great rival will be a satisfaction before the final games. Arsenal, which trails Manchester City by four points, have fallen into second on the table after going just 1-3-1 in their last five matches.

The Gunners have a lot of youth, talent, and experience in their squad. Arsenal have four players who have scored at least 10 goals this season, led by forward Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old Brazilian has 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances, including 32 starts. Martinelli is in his fourth season with Arsenal and has registered 26 goals in 91 EPL appearances. Midfielder Martin Odegaard also provides a good amount of offense. For the season, he has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 33 starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian is in his third year with Arsenal and has recorded 22 goals in 83 EPL matches. Bukayo Saka is first in the squad in assisting (11 assists) and third in scoring (13 goals).

Mikel Arteta’s squad will have their resolve tested in a hostile atmosphere in the Tyneside area. In addition, the like of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, Mohamed Elneny, and William Saliba could all miss the trip to St James’ Park due to injury. Arsenal does have the best road record among 20 Premier League teams, going 11-3-3 in their travels and scoring 33 goals.

Final Newcastle-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Newcastle has been playing on both sides of the pitch, maintaining their staunch defense while also going crazy on the offense. The Geordies will make it harder for the Gunners to seal the Premier League trophy, so better back the hosts in a high-scoring affair in St. James’ Park.

Final Newcastle-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United (+145), OVer 2.5 goals (-160)