English Premier League fans have seemingly been waiting for a Declan Rice transfer for years now. Well, it looks like the 24-year-old West Ham midfielder is finally on the move this summer transfer window as the Hammers have reportedly agreed in principle to a £105 million deal to move Rice to the other side of London with Arsenal.

Rice, an England international, is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the world, and some of the biggest clubs around the globe have tried to extract him from West London. Now, it seems like Arsenal is the side that will finally complete a Declan Rice transfer.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano is reporting that “West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice.”

“The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months,” Romano also tweeted. “Final discussions and then… done deal.”

If this deal does go through, it will be massive for Arsenal and West Ham.

For Arsenal, the move bulks up the midfield and gives manager Mikel Arteta his sought-after versatile defensive midfielder. Rice is in the mold of DMs that Arteta coached as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, like Fernandinho and Rodri.

On the West Ham side, the club desperately needs an infusion of talent all over the field after finishing a disappointing 14th in the Premier League last season. This influx of cash should deliver some much-needed reinforcements.