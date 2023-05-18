Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The news was announced by the North London club on Thursday and although the length of the new contract is unknown, it is a long-term deal expected to be a significant improvement on his previous £60,000-a-week ($75,735) deal that ran until 2025.

“We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said (via Arsenal.com). “The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

Ramsdale joined the club from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for an initial fee of £24 million rising up to £30 million.

Although there was initial backlash from fans towards the signing, the Englishman quickly won them over as he usurped Bernd Leno as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper and went on to keep 14 clean sheets in all competitions while making his international debut.

This season, Ramsdale notably played a big part in the Gunners’ unexpected title push with 13 clean sheets in 36 league games — just three behind David de Gea’s 16.

“It’s a huge amount of pride, it’s something you work for,” Ramsdale said about his new deal. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been at the club for a month or for four years, you always want to get the next one and push on with the team.

“To get it after two years, I’m buzzing. It just means I can concentrate and keep my head down, and hopefully after a few more years I’ll get another one and carry on living the dream at the football club.”

Although the Premier League season looks likely to end with a disappointing second place finish, it was still an extremely productive campaign for Arteta and Arsenal considering they finished fifth last year.

With Ramsdale locked up, they will now look to announce extensions for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba and push on further next season.