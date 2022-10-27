Arsenal’s Pablo Mari stabbed, hospitalized in scary incident in Italy

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was reportedly the victim of a stabbing while at a mall in Milan, Italy on Thursday evening. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mari was one of six people stabbed by a “madman” at a shopping center in Milan. The Arsenal defenseman was taken to the hospital as a result of the stabbing.

The Mirror reports that the incident occurred at a Carrefour within the Milanofiori di Assago shopping center around 5:30 p.m. local time on Thursday evening. The report indicates that the attacker, a 46-year-old man, took a knife and began stabbing shoppers inside the store. Customers are said to have stopped the man after he stabbed six people, and he was later taken into police custody.

The victims have all been taken to the hospital for further treatment. Four of the six are believed to be in “serious condition” though Mari’s status individually is not yet known.

Mari signed for Arsenal back in 2019 and has been with the club for three seasons. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Udinese in the Serie A and was loaned out again this year, this time to Serie A side Monza. This season at Monza, Mari has featured in eight games and scored one goal.

Mari made 14 appearances for Arsenal from 2019-22 but never scored a goal for the club. He’s on loan at Monza until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Our thoughts go out to Mari and his family at this time and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery after this horrifying incident.