Arsenal are edging closer to the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer. The Dutch defender was previously a target of Manchester United as Erik ten Hag wanted him at Old Trafford last summer. However, that move never materialized, and the Red Devils signed Lisandro Martinez instead.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are negotiating with Ajax for the transfer of Timber this summer. The negotiations are reported to be “very positive.” The Italian journalist reports that the Dutch defender is impressed by Arsenal's project and would like to be part of it in the future. The representatives of Arsenal and Ajax will sit again for further negotiations.

Timber has two years left on his deal at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. He is reported to be valued at around €50m. There are reports that Ajax have already rejected the initial bid made by Arsenal for his signature. The Gunners are reported to be working on the valuation and the payment structure.

Arsenal wanted to buy the 22-year-old in January, but that move never went through. However, the Gunners are monitoring his progress over the past 12 months and want to increase competition in the defensive positions after qualifying for the Champions League. Apart from Timber, Arsenal are also in for West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Chelsea striker Kai Havertz. The Premier League runner-ups are reported to be working on the payment structure for all of these players. It is believed that all of these players are willing to come at the valuation accepted by their respective clubs.