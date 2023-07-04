Arsenal is actively pursuing RB Leipzig‘s Benjamin Henrichs as they look to strengthen their right-back position, according to goal.com. With Manchester City's Joao Cancelo being their primary target, Henrichs is being considered as an alternative option by Mikel Arteta and his team.

Discussions have already taken place between Arsenal officials and Henrichs' representatives, as the Gunners explore the possibility of securing the talented defender. However, Leipzig holds the advantage as Henrichs is under contract until 2025, and manager Marco Rose sees him as a crucial part of their squad. Henrichs had an impressive season with Leipzig, making 44 appearances and contributing four goals and three assists. His versatility was evident as he played in various positions, including right-back, left-back, and midfield.

Leipzig is determined to retain Henrichs, especially after the departures of Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku. Losing him would have a significant impact on their ambitions for the upcoming season, particularly with Josko Gvardiol also set to join Manchester City. The German club is keen to hold onto their prized right-back.

Arsenal's pursuit of Henrichs stems from their desire to strengthen the right-back position, with Cancelo being the primary target. The Gunners have already made significant investments in players like Kai Havertz, and a British record deal for Declan Rice seems to be on the horizon. Arteta is determined to continue spending ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and is also being linked with Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

After experiencing defensive setbacks due to injuries during their Premier League title pursuit last season, Arteta recognizes the importance of squad depth. Strengthening the team's defensive options is a priority for the Arsenal manager as he aims to build a competitive and resilient squad for the upcoming season.

As negotiations continue, Arsenal fans will eagerly await updates on their pursuit of Benjamin Henrichs and other defensive targets. The Gunners are determined to bolster their ranks and address the weaknesses that hindered their progress in previous seasons.