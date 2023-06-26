Arsenal is intensifying their pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as they have submitted an improved bid in their quest to secure the Dutch talent's signature, reported by goal.com.

After having their initial bid of £30 million rejected by Ajax last week, Arsenal has returned with a revised offer of £38 million (€45 million) to bolster their chances of landing Timber. The Gunners are eager to finalize the deal and according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are closing in on securing the services of the highly-rated defender.

As part of their approach, Arsenal has put forward a lucrative five-year contract for Timber, enticing him with the prospect of a long-term commitment to the club. The player himself is believed to be keen on making the move to the Emirates Stadium and embarking on a new chapter in his career.

Previously, Jurrien Timber had been linked with a potential reunion with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Bayern Munich had also shown interest in acquiring the 22-year-old's services. However, it now appears that Arsenal has emerged as the frontrunner, with Timber set to make the switch to north London.

Arsenal's pursuit of Timber aligns with their ambitious transfer plans this summer. The Gunners are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of German sensation Kai Havertz, showcasing their determination to bolster their squad with top-tier talent. Additionally, they are currently leading the race to secure the services of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, further highlighting their intent to strengthen the team across multiple areas.

As negotiations progress and Arsenal edges closer to securing Jurrien Timber's signature, the Gunners' fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the talented defender, hoping that his addition will strengthen the team's defensive capabilities and contribute to their future success.