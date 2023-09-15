Arsenal fans have reason to be optimistic as their captain, Martin Odegaard, is currently in advanced talks for a contract extension. The Gunners are eager to secure the future of their midfield maestro, whose current deal expires at the end of the next season. Negotiations are reportedly progressing positively, with the club aiming to lock in Odegaard for an initial four-year deal.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have received positive feedback from Odegaard regarding a contract extension. The Arsenal board and Odegaard's camp are in advanced negotiations. It is only a matter of time before the Norwegian midfielder signs a new deal in North London. Odegaard's priority has always been to stay at Arsenal as he loves the club.

This renewed contract will not only solidify Odegaard's commitment to Arsenal but also come with a substantial pay increase, taking his weekly earnings to a noteworthy £120,000. While some details are still pending confirmation, there is growing optimism that both parties will reach a favorable agreement.

In addition to Odegaard, Arsenal is set to open formal discussions with Ben White, a key figure in their defense. White, acquired from Brighton for a significant £50 million fee in 2021, has proven his worth since joining the club. With nearly three years remaining on his current contract, Arsenal recognizes the importance of rewarding his contributions.

The talks for White's new contract are expected to commence in the coming weeks, reflecting the club's commitment to securing the services of two pivotal players. As Mikel Arteta continues to shape his squad, these contract extensions underline Arsenal's determination to build a competitive team that can challenge for top honors in the football world.