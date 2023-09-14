Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has provided a significant hint about his future at the club during an interview while on international duty with Norway, reported by GOAL. The talented midfielder addressed questions regarding his contract situation at the Emirates Stadium, suggesting that he is content at Arsenal and keen to establish a long-term presence at the club.

Odegaard's remarks come amid reports that Arsenal is preparing to extend his contract, aiming to secure his services for the foreseeable future. While the Norwegian skipper remained somewhat tight-lipped about the details, he conveyed his happiness at Arsenal, emphasizing his desire for a lasting stay. Odegaard stated, “I don't have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”

The 24-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in Arsenal's impressive second-place finish last season under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta. Since joining Arsenal on a permanent basis ahead of the 2021-22 season, Odegaard has established himself as a key figure within the squad, both in terms of on-field performance and leadership.

In the current Premier League season, Arsenal has shown promising form, with three wins from their first four games, positioning them fifth in the league table. As they look ahead to their upcoming fixture against Everton, Arsenal fans will be buoyed by Martin Odegaard's hints of a sustained commitment to the club. While the contract negotiations remain undisclosed, Odegaard's words echo the sentiment that he is ready to continue contributing to the Gunners' journey, aiming for greater success in the seasons to come.