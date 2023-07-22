Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that he wants to keep Thomas Partey this summer. The former Atletico Madrid man has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after the £105m move of Declan Rice to Arsenal.
According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Arteta said to reporters, “I expect Thomas Partey to stay here. Every time I speak to him and had a conversation with him, he’s ready to stay with us”.
“For me, there’s nothing there's at all. Part of my plans? Of course, without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team.”
Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the Gunners activated his release clause of £45.3m. Although he came to the Gunners with a lot of promise, he failed to live up to the reputation that made him one of the toughest midfielders in La Liga. With Atletico Madrid, he barely had injuries, but his first season at Arsenal was affected by injuries constantly. Moreover, his performances in the second half of last season drew criticism from Arsenal supporters.
Partey's performances in the second half of last season were so poor that Jorginho took his place in the starting line-up after moving from Chelsea. Now, the 30-year-old is one of many Premier League superstars that is linked with a move to Saudia Arabia. Al Ahli from the Saudi Pro League has shown interest in the former Atletico Madrid man.