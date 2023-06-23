Italian midfielder Jorginho is determined to fight for his place at Arsenal this summer. The European champion has attracted interest from Lazio this summer, but he wants to stay in North London.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the January transfer window as a backup for Thomas Partey, who struggled with fitness throughout the season. Alongside Lazio, he is also attracting interest from Napoli and AC Milan in this transfer window.

According to the reports from Evening Standard, Jorginho has no plans to leave Arsenal this summer and wants to stay in the Premier League. The Gunners are in for a midfield overhaul after the departure of Granit Xhaka. It is also reported that Arsenal are willing to hear offers for Partey, who has not impressed manager Mikel Arteta with his form and fitness.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arteta’s first priority is West Ham United captain Declan Rice. Alongside that, the former Manchester City assistant is also in for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia. However, Jorginho is unfazed by the competition he could have at the club next season.

Jorginho has made 16 appearances for Arsenal in the 2022/23 season. However, with Rice incoming, his first team minutes could get hampered. However, the European champion can still get a lot of minutes as the Gunners qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Jorginho has two years left on his current deal at Arsenal. Before coming to Chelsea in 2018, he played for Napoli and was considered the engine room of their midfield. Despite his initial struggles at Stamford Bridge, he went on to become a popular figure in the dressing room. It is reported that one of the reasons behind Chelsea’s struggles was the lack of unity within the dressing room that came after Jorginho’s departure.