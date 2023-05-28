Arsenal is set to bolster their defensive options by targeting Galatasaray‘s Sacha Boey in the upcoming summer transfer window, reported by goal.com. The Gunners are keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old right full-back as they look to strengthen their backline.

According to The Times, Galatasaray is likely to demand a transfer fee of £20 million ($25 million) for Boey, indicating the financial commitment required from Arsenal to secure the French defender’s signature. The Gunners have recognized the need for defensive reinforcements after facing setbacks due to injuries to key defenders such as William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, which ultimately impacted their title challenge against Manchester City this season.

While Arsenal had also expressed interest in Manchester City‘s Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, they are expected to face stiff competition from Barcelona for the Portuguese defender. The Gunners’ pursuit of Boey demonstrates their determination to address their defensive shortcomings ahead of the new campaign.

In their final game of the season, Arsenal will shift their focus to facing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The match provides an opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to end the season on a positive note before turning their attention to the transfer market and potential additions to the squad.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s pursuit of Sacha Boey highlights their intention to invest in defensive talent and reinforce their backline. The Gunners will aim to secure the services of the Galatasaray full-back to provide stability and solidity in their defensive setup for the upcoming season.