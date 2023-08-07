After a triumphant Community Shield victory,USMNT star Matt Turner‘s time with Arsenal is set to come to an end as the club agrees to a deal with Nottingham Forest, reported by goal.com. Despite being on the substitutes' bench during Arsenal's Community Shield win, Turner's contributions throughout his tenure have earned him a winners' medal, adding to his achievements with the club.

However, The Athletic has reported that Turner's journey is about to take a new direction, with a transfer to Nottingham Forest on the horizon. The United States international goalkeeper is scheduled for a medical examination at the City Ground on Monday, signaling a departure from the Emirates Stadium after a year that saw him make seven appearances for the Gunners.

Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda has commented on Turner's impending move, suggesting that Nottingham Forest would be an excellent fit for the talented goalkeeper. With Forest's ambitions and a strong American presence, including his USMNT teammate Ethan Horvath, Turner is poised to join a club that aligns well with his skills and aspirations. Known for his shot-stopping abilities, reflexes, and leadership qualities, Turner could contribute significantly to Forest's youthful and evolving team.

While Turner's move to Forest seems promising, the club remains interested in securing Manchester United's Dean Henderson. This indicates that Turner may face competition for the starting role, with Henderson likely to take the lead once he fully recovers from injury. Nonetheless, Turner's potential to make a difference within Forest's upward trajectory remains undeniable.

As Matt Turner prepares to embark on a new chapter with Nottingham Forest, he will aim to establish himself as a pivotal figure in the team's future successes. With ambition in his heart and his skills on display, he will contribute to the club's aspirations for greatness in the coming years.