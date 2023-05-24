Nottingham Forest hope to secure a permanent move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has spent this season on loan at City Ground.

According to the Telegraph, Forest will look for a permanent deal for Henderson. However, the situation will be finalized when he is given the assurances of his game time at Old Trafford.

Henderson has a great history with the former European champions, as he was part of the 2019 promotion-winning season. As David De Gea is set to be handed a new deal at Manchester United, there are question marks over the Englishman’s future at Old Trafford.

In the 2022/23 Premier League season, the 26-year-old has started 20 games and kept five clean sheets. However, he has been sidelined with an injury since January. It is now understood that Forest are in pole position to land the goalkeeper permanently after securing their Premier League status for next season.

Steve Cooper’s men beat Arsenal 1-0 at home last weekend to save their Premier League status and confirm Manchester City as the Premier League champions. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly after a goalkeeper despite De Gea’s future at the club.

The Spaniard secured the Golden Glove in the 2022/23 Premier League season but has had his fair share of mistakes. He was at fault for United’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham and the 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals. Moreover, he was part of some heavy defeats in the Premier League against Brentford, Manchester City, and Liverpool.