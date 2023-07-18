Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shed light on the club's plans for promising young forward Folarin Balogun, reported by goal.com. The 21-year-old United States international enjoyed a standout season on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims, where he notched an impressive tally of 21 goals. Balogun's performances caught the attention of clubs across Europe, leading to heightened speculation about his future.

Having committed to representing the USMNT, Balogun has ruled out another loan spell and is keen on securing a permanent move this summer. However, for the time being, he remains an integral part of Arsenal's pre-season preparations, featuring prominently in friendly fixtures. Arteta has indicated that the Gunners are still considering their options and will closely monitor Balogun's performances before making a decision.

Speaking to reporters, Arteta praised Balogun's progress, stating, “It's great because he's done incredibly well. Now we have to think about what is best to do. We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games, then we'll make the best decision.”

Balogun is currently under contract with Arsenal until 2025, giving the club the advantage in negotiations. It has been suggested that any potential transfer for the talented striker would come with a hefty price tag of around £50 million ($64m). Several clubs, including Inter, Juventus, Marseille, and RB Leipzig, have been linked with his services. There have even been rumors of Chelsea entering the race to bolster their attacking options with the acquisition of Balogun.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal will carefully weigh their options and consider all offers for Folarin Balogun's services. The young forward's future remains uncertain, but his performances during pre-season will play a crucial role in determining his next career move.