Folarin Balogun‘s future at Arsenal appears to be in doubt, as Mikel Arteta has provided no assurances regarding his long-term stay at the club, reported by goal.com. After an impressive 22-goal season at Ligue 1 side Reims, Balogun's desire for regular playing time is understandable.

However, Arsenal has placed a significant price tag on the USMNT star, reportedly setting the asking price at around £50 million ($66m). While Balogun is available for transfer, it remains uncertain whether any clubs are willing to meet the hefty price.

Following Arsenal's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Nurnberg, Arteta was asked about Balogun's future. The Arsenal manager could only state that the young forward is currently staying with the club and that they will see what happens.

Competition for a place in the Arsenal squad is one of the main reasons Balogun's future at the club seems uncertain. With Kai Havertz capable of playing in a forward role and Gabriel Jesus preferred as the first-choice No. 9, Balogun faces tough competition for playing time. Eddie Nketiah, the 24-year-old backup striker, also adds to the competition.

Several clubs have been linked with Balogun this summer, including Chelsea, Milan, Inter, Marseille, and Monaco. Among them, Chelsea may be seen as favorites to secure the signature of the 22-year-old due to their financial resources, although Arsenal is unlikely to sell to a direct rival.

While Folarin Balogun's future at Arsenal remains uncertain, the club continues with its pre-season preparations. Havertz has spoken about adjusting to Arteta's style of play, and the imminent arrival of Declan Rice is set to further strengthen Arsenal's midfield. The Gunners' next fixture is against an MLS All-Stars team on July 20 as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.