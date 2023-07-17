Whether Folarin Balogun remains at Arsenal or departs the club remains unknown at this point.

The new USMNT star is back with the Gunners after a stellar 2022/23 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims where he scored 22 goals in all competitions.

Ideally, he would be reinserted right into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's first team plans. However, things remain uncertain with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah seemingly above the American in the pecking order.

It's led to speculation as to whether Balogun could leave North London with Serie A side and Champions League finalists Inter Milan said to be lining up a £34.3 million ($44.9 million) offer per Football.London.

For now, Balogun remains an Arsenal player.

However, the 22-year-old — who is currently with the Arsenal squad for their U.S. preseason tour — revealed things were not in his hands in a rather cryptic update regarding his future.

“I obviously went away and the point was to prove I could play first team football,” he told reporters in the US. “I feel I was able to do that and show people I can play at that level.

“I think with me coming back it's not really much of a situation where I think I can need to try extra hard to prove something, I think it's a decision that's not really with me. Whatever happens I'm cool with it.”

It would be a shame if Arsenal were to lose a homegrown talent like Balogun.

However, if Arteta doesn't plan on having him as a second-choice striker at the very least, it would certainly make sense to cash in on the forward while his stock still remains high.