Week 3 of the Premier League commences with a showdown between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. We're live from Emirates Stadium, sharing our Premier League odds series while making an Arsenal-Brighton prediction and pick.

Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 2-0 last weekend. Things were scoreless until the 67th minute when Leandro Trossard came through with a strike that put the Gunners on the board. Then, Thomas Partey came through with a goal, thanks to an assist from Bukayo Sako to seal the deal.

Arsenal had nine shots, including four on target. Additionally, they had a 63 percent possession rate and an 82 percent tackle success rate. Arsenal also scored twice despite only one corner-kick chance and three yellow cards.

Brighton defeated Manchester United 2-1 last weekend, showing the world they are here to stay. It was scoreless in the 32nd minute when Danny Welbeck followed through on a beautiful goal off a fantastic assist from Kaoru Mitoma to put the Albion on the board. However, they allowed Manchester United to tie it in the 60th minute, thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo. We had an exciting finish in the 90th minute on the fifth minute of extra time when Joao Pedro finished the match with a ridiculous header off a setup by Simon Adringa to stun the Red Devils with time expiring.

Brighton finished with 12 shots, with four on target, while allowing the stars of Manchester United to fire eight shots, with three hitting the target. Furthermore, they won despite just a 48 percent possession rate. The Albion also tallied four corner-kick chances and one yellow card,

The squads have played 30 total matches in their history. Overall, Arsenal has won 17 matches, Brighton has taken eight, and the other five have resulted in a draw. Arsenal swept the series last season, winning 2-0 at Emirates Stadium and 3-0 at American Express Stadium.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Brighton Odds

Arsenal: -310

Brighton: +700

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 goals: -200

Under 2.5 goals: +147

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton

Time: 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has been successful in the season's first two games, winning both matches with little resistance. They will face a surprising team hoping to etch its name into the Premier League contender list.

Kai Havertz has been solid, with one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Saka has been great over the first two matches, with one goal and two assists. After scoring in the last one, Trossard and Partney both have a goal now. Yet, William Saliba has not scored a goal or an assist yet.

The defense has been elemental for the Gunners. So far, they have produced two clean sheets, 16 interceptions, and 30 clearances. Goalkeeper David Raya has been elite, with six saves and two clean sheets.

Arsenal will win if its strikers continue setting up successful offensive opportunities. The defense must then continue to play well, with Raya flexing his ability to make good plays in front of his net.

Why Brighton Will Win

Brighton has emerged from nowhere to win the first two Premier League matches and is hoping to shock the world by taking out Arsenal. Ultimately, they have displayed some excellent talent over the first two matches, but their strikers will need to do it against one of the stingiest defenses in the Premier League.

After another good performance, Wellback now has two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Mitoma now has a goal and an assist. Pedro has one goal, while Adringa has one goal and one assist. Likewise, Mats Wieffer has an assist.

The defense has been solid, nabbing 15 interceptions and 29 clearances. Significantly, goalkeeper Jason Steele has been on it, with one clean sheet, three saves, and just one goal conceded over two matches. Arsenal will provide the toughest test he has faced early this season, and he will need to play his absolute best to prevent Arsenal from dominating.

Brighton will win this match if they can strike early and gain some good possession. Then, they need to defend its net well and not allow the Gunners to get additional chances.

Final Arsenal-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Both teams are 2-0 after the first two matches. However, Brighton has not faced good competition. Everton is the worst in the Premier League, and Manchester United is currently experiencing some injuries. Arsenal is significantly better than both of those squads and will have the loud backup of Emirates Stadium behind them. It is tough to see Brighton pulling off the upset. The official pick here is Arsenal. If you want to add an extra addition, you could also go with the under, but Arsenal takes the win here.

