The 2024 summer transfer window continues onward, as the period closes next Friday at 2 PM EST. Despite the now limited amount of time left, rumors are continuing to swirl around the world. One of the latest reports to break involves Manchester United's Jadon Sancho. Serie A side Juventus is reportedly interested in the winger, according to the Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. Yet, an agreement between the Italian and English giants might be tough this late in the window.

Although the young English international has reportedly repaired his relationship with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, it might be best for all parties if Sancho leaves. A fresh start in Turin may be just what he needs, as Juventus looks to get back to the top of Serie A. Furthermore, they would likely want to make a deep run in the Champions League as well, as new head coach Thiago Motta looks to make a strong impression in his first season with the Old Lady.

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United might be heading for divorce

After his struggles during the first half of last season, and subsequent spring loan to former club Borussia Dortmund, Sancho returned to Manchester once the season ended. Even though he is on good terms with ten Hag, the manager left the 24-year-old out of the squad he selected for the season opening 1-0 win over Fulham at Old Trafford. That decision likely cemented Sancho's desire to leave once again, this time for good.

The Red Devils are looking to get roughly 40 million pounds for the winger, and he's been available for sale all summer. They need to raise funds for a couple of different reasons, including the potential addition of new players to ten Hag's first team. Following the takeover of the club's sporting decisions by new minority owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, they want to see what the Dutch manager can do with full support from the decision makers.

Selling Sancho for a fee around that 40 million mark would help in the addition of new players as well as keep the team in line with PSR rules. A loan with an obligation to buy would also help tremendously, but the decision makers at Carrington ultimately prefer a straight sale. Only a week remains in the window, so Sancho and the rest of the football world will know if he will make the move to Italy by this time on Friday, August 30th.