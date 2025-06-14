The Dallas Wings held a comfortable lead with over four minutes remaining against the Las Vegas on Friday night. Was Dallas on the verge of upsetting a talented Aces team on the road? Were the Wings set to improve to 2-10 for the 2025 season? All indications were pointing in that direction until an undeniable collapse occurred.

The Aces went on a run and Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was seemingly hesitant to call a timeout. He also avoided using a challenge with over three minutes remaining despite Wings players appearing to urge him to challenge a play. It wasn't all on Koclanes — the Wings had some costly late-game errors — but in the end, the Aces emerged victorious with an 88-84 win.

The Wings now hold a 1-11 record, a mark that is the worst in the WNBA.

For Koclanes, a harsh reality is beginning to set in. A week ago, Arike Ogunbowale avoided directly answering a question about him. Ogunbowale later praised a Wings assistant coach, however.

In the WNBA, players often do postgame media alongside their head coach. That's how it was for the Wings through the first 11 games of the '25 campaign. After Friday's defeat, though, the Wings announced that Arike Ogunbowale and Luisa Geiselsoder were going to do postgame media first and Koclanes would later follow.

Why did this occur? Only the team knows, but it certainly isn't a good look following a devastating loss that saw Koclanes make multiple questionable decisions.

During his postgame availability, Koclanes admitted he should have used a challenge during the game.

“Had a challenge, I probably should have used one of them there before three minutes because I also had another timeout that you lose it anyway,” he said.

What's going on with the Wings?

The fact of the matter is that only the players know how they truly feel about Koclanes. There are signs that suggest Koclanes could be losing the locker room, though. I'm not saying that is absolutely what is happening — but the indications are present.

Koclanes' comments about losing the game suggest he is becoming frustrated as well. He often maintains a calm and laidback demeanor, but he was clearly unhappy with his team's late-game performance on Friday night.

“It was just the definition of how to let a lead slip,” Koclanes said. “They didn't score a bucket until it was the go-ahead bucket. We just put them to the free throw line, clock stops, two points, go turn it over, put them to the free throw line… When do you just let them go and let them go fast? When do you tell them to hold up?”

When asked about team chemistry, Geiselsoder said things are fine.

Article Continues Below

“Our team chemistry is great. Honestly, I have a lot of fun with this team,” Geiselsoder, who will leave for EuroBasket on Saturday before returning in July, told reporters. “We support each other, we have each others' back. It's a lot of fun… It's fun to be around the girls. I enjoy it a lot.”

Losing is never an enjoyable experience, but the Wings' players are doing everything they can to continue to support one another. The team is not going to give up. But one has to wonder if the player-coach relationship is still intact.

During her postgame availability, Ogunbowale mentioned a “disconnect” led to the Wings' collapse. She did not blame anyone specifically, but using that word suggests that more than struggles from an on-court standpoint are present. Ogunbowale, the leader of this team, is not afraid to say exactly what is on her mind.

What's next for Chris Koclanes?

Koclanes is trying his best in his first season as a WNBA head coach. Has he made mistakes? Sure.

However, there was one specific quote about the Wings' defeat on Friday that was rather puzzling. Koclanes practically admitted that this team did not know how to play in a close game with a lead.

“It's taking the learning from it and just continuing to get better. Close, you gotta learn… We haven't had a lead, we haven't played in a tight game like that with a lead,” Koclanes told reporters. “We will be better for it. Wish we would have come out with a win.”

The point Koclanes was attempting to make is clear. The Wings have struggled in the third quarter throughout the '25 campaign, so they haven't had many leads late in the fourth quarter. However, seemingly admitting that the team did not know how to close out a game is not what fans want to hear.

As a head coach, the expectation is that you have enough experience to lead a team to a victory late in any contest. There are plenty of experienced players on the Wings who also know how to win late in games.

It's only been 12 contests, but the Wings' 1-11 record is telling.