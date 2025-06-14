Amid a tightly contested NL East playoff race, the Philadelphia Phillies delivered a resounding statement Friday night. Entering the night 5.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets, the Phillies tightened the gap with a commanding 8-0 shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Ranger Suárez set the tone with seven scoreless innings, while Kyle Schwarber’s three-run blast fueled the offense and halted Toronto’s red-hot 12-2 stretch in emphatic fashion.

Making his eighth start of the season, Suárez threw seven shutout innings, scattering four singles and a walk while striking out six. His command and pitch mix left Toronto hitters guessing, inducing weak contact all night. It was the latest chapter in a stretch of excellence, as Suárez now owns a 1.17 ERA over his last seven starts — one of the best marks in baseball.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes caught up with Suárez after the win.

“I know what I’m capable of when I’m healthy,” Suárez said through a team interpreter. “I know I’m capable of great things.”

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the offense supported Suarez early. In the second inning, after doubles by rookie Otto Kemp and Brandon Marsh, Schwarber launched his 22nd home run of the season — a 410-foot shot to dead center — putting the Phillies up 4-0. It was a much-needed breakout for Schwarber, who had cooled off after his tear to start June.

The route didn’t stop there. Kemp, making a strong case for more playing time, added an RBI single in the sixth. Philadelphia tacked on three more in the eighth with contributions from the entire lineup. It was a complete effort, and a much-needed one, as the Phillies aim to stay competitive in the NL East despite injuries to stars like Aaron Nola, Bryce Harper and a suspension to Jose Alvarado.

Shutting out Toronto couldn’t have come at a better time, with Suarez reaching the height of his rhythm, command, and deception. His pitch sequencing left hitters guessing all night, and even a surging Blue Jays lineup looked completely overmatched. Every offering came from the same tunnel, disguising intent and freezing bats with surgical control. It wasn’t just dominance — it was mastery from a pitcher who looks fully in sync, physically sharp, and mentally locked in.

With the rotation dealing with uncertainty and the bullpen taxed, Suárez’s rise could not come at a better time for the Phils.