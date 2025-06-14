There are a lot of facts fans might not know about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Amid her return from a concussion, the 2025 first overall pick shed light on some of her unknowns, including the humorous reason behind her loathing of seafood.

Bueckers revealed that she dislikes eating seafood in a laid-back interview for the WNBA social media account. When asked for the “traumatic” reason behind it, the 23-year-old jokingly referred to the 2004 Dreamworks film ‘Shark Tale.'

“I think ‘Shark Tale,' like the little shrimps, it was just so sad,” Bueckers said. “Then the food itself, I just don't like stuff that tastes too fishy. It's just gross to me.”

Get to know a little bit more about 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers ✨ Fresh off a career-high 35-PT performance vs. the Mercury, Paige hits the court again tonight as the Wings take on the Aces at 10pm/ET on ION! WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase

The shrimp scene from ‘Shark Tale' became a popular clip once the children's film was initially released. In it, a group of wide-eyed shrimp pleaded for their lives from a trio of sharks at a restaurant. The shrimp were eventually released by the youngest shark, much to the dismay of his father.

Underlying themes from children's films tend to influence their younger viewers, whether intentionally or not. Despite being just two years old at the time of the movie's release, Bueckers was clearly a young girl impacted by ‘Shark Tale.'

Wings star Paige Bueckers' strong start to rookie season

Seafood phobia or not, Paige Bueckers has been on a tear to start her WNBA career. The former prodigy has needed no grace period, averaging 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game through her first eight games.

Despite ending her decorated collegiate career just two months ago, Bueckers is already easily the Wings' most important player. The versatile guard is Dallas' leading scorer and facilitator, while also leading the team in steals and blocks per game. The team's lone win on the year, a 109-87 nod over the Connecticut Sun, came with Bueckers on the court.

The Wings have gotten off to a rough start to the 2025 season, with Bueckers being their lone bright spot. Four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has been horrendous to start the year, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor.

With Bueckers leading the charge, the Wings run one of the fastest-paced offenses early in the season. As a result, their 81.7 points per game rank sixth in the league. However, they continue to struggle immensely on defense, allowing the third-most points per game while owning the third-worst defensive rating.