Highly regarded Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has made the decision to commit his future to the Gunners, despite significant interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, reported by goal.com.

According to The Athletic, the 16-year-old midfielder has agreed to professional terms with Arsenal, and the contract will be signed once he turns 17 in March 2024. This move comes as Nwaneri's schoolboy registration is set to expire on June 30.

Nwaneri has already made waves in the footballing world, rewriting the record books in September 2022 by becoming the youngest player in Premier League history. At just 15 years old, he made his senior debut off the bench in a match against Brentford.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of Manchester City and Chelsea, who have expressed interest in acquiring his services. However, the talented teenager, who is also an England U17 international, has decided to remain loyal to his boyhood club, Arsenal. The Gunners have nurtured Nwaneri through their renowned academy system, and he intends to continue his development under their guidance.

Arsenal will be delighted to secure the future of yet another promising talent, following contract extensions for the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, and Aaron Ramsdale. Manager Mikel Arteta has been proactive in bolstering his squad this summer, bringing in proven Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

The decision by Ethan Nwaneri to stay at Arsenal is a testament to the club's commitment to developing young players and providing a pathway for their growth. Gunners fans can look forward to seeing the talented midfielder continue to flourish in the red and white shirt in the years to come.