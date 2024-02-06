Artemi Panarin made some history with his goal

Artemi Panarin scored his 31st goal of the season in the New York Rangers' 2-1 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, and he made some history with the goal that tied the game in the third period.

With the tally, Artemi Panarin became just the the third Rangers player in the last 25 years to score as many goals through their first 50 games in a season, according to NHL.com. He joins current teammate Chris Kreider, who did it in the 2021-2022 season, and former Ranger Rick Nash, who did it in 2014-2015. Both Chris Kreider and Rick Nash scored 33 goals in their first 50 games in those seasons.

It was a big win for the Rangers, who have not played well since the new year. They went into the All-Star break with a 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, and they were trying to build off of that. A win over a contending team like the Avalanche is a confidence booster for a team that is trying to recapture what they were doing in the first part of the season.

Panarin's goal came in the third period with the Rangers trailing 1-0. The game eventually went to overtime, where Alexis Lafreniere scored the winner.

The Rangers moved to 31-16-3 on the season after the victory, and still hold a four-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division. New York will try to build back up a bigger lead in the division over the Canes and others, like they did earlier in the year. Up next is a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.