Filip Chytil posted a message to fans

The New York Rangers announced that center Filip Chytil will miss the rest of the season with his upper body injury, and he posted a message to the fanbase after the news was announced by the team.

“It has been the hardest 3 months of my life and has not been easy for my family, closest people and of course for the whole NY Rangers organization,” Filip Chytil said. “But we gotta stay positive even in these tough moments and just think What is ahead of us! Thanks to you all for nice messages! I'll come back stronger than ever.”

The Rangers and general manager Chris Drury entered the season planning for Chytil to be the second line center on a line with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. The season started great, as that line was one of, if not the best in hockey. Then, Chytil suffered his head injury that kept him out for a while, and for a certain period of time resulted in him returning to his home country of Czechia for three weeks to reset.

Chytil returned to practice in a red non-contact jersey this week, but went down and was helped up off the ice after several minutes. It was a setback, and now Chytil will be out for the rest of the season. He will attempt to be ready for the 2024-2025 season.

In Chytil's absence, Vincent Trochek has played great as the second line center. However, there is a hole at the third line center position, and the Rangers and Chris Drury might have to make a trade as a result of the news for Chytil.