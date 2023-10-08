AS Roma's owner, Dan Friedkin is reportedly considering sacking manager José Mourinho if the Giallorossi suffers a defeat against Cagliari on Sunday. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Friedkin has already contemplated parting ways with Mourinho following a 4-1 loss to Genoa in late September, but director Tiago Pinto persuaded him to reconsider.

The Rome-based publication further asserts that Friedkin has taken preemptive measures by contacting Hans-Dieter Flick, the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager, as a potential replacement for Mourinho. Despite AS Roma's strong start in the Europa League, the team has struggled in Serie A, securing just two wins in their first seven league games.

Mourinho's contract with AS Roma expires in June 2024, leaving the club with a decision to make regarding his future. However, AS Roma sources, as quoted by ANSA, have labeled the report as ‘fake,' asserting that the club has not contemplated sacking Mourinho nor initiated contact with Flick.

The uncertainty surrounding Mourinho's position at AS Roma underscores the team's challenges in the early stages of the Serie A season. While the club has shown promise in European competition, they have struggled to replicate that form domestically. The Giallorossi and their passionate fanbase will closely monitor the outcome of their clash against Cagliari and its potential consequences on Mourinho's tenure as head coach.

As the football world watches, the fate of Mourinho at AS Roma hangs in the balance. Friedkin's reported consideration of a managerial change highlights the high expectations and demands placed on one of Italy's historic football clubs.