Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has voiced his anticipation of working in Saudi Arabia at some point in the future, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Al Nassr, sparking a wave of player transfers to the Saudi Pro League.

In an interview with the MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by the Saudi MBC Group, Mourinho expressed his confidence in making the move, stating, “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure.” While Mourinho is committed to his current role with Roma, he acknowledges the uncertain future but affirms his intentions to work in the Middle East.

The 60-year-old manager revealed that he had previously turned down a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia to continue his tenure with Roma, especially after the team's success in winning the Conference League and reaching the UEFA Europa League final. However, Mourinho has been involved with Saudi football in a different capacity, having joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy in July, an organization focused on talent development in the Saudi Pro League.

Mourinho emphasized the welcoming atmosphere in Saudi Arabia, stating, “Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there.” The experienced coach, who has secured domestic league titles in Spain, England, and Italy, along with two UEFA Champions League titles, praised Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Middle East, noting that it positively impacted the league.

He added, “Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-person show, but they realized in the summer that everything was changing. Many players, not just in the latter stages of their careers, but also those in their prime, are coming because the competition is real, not only in the domestic league but also in the AFC Champions League.”

As Mourinho continues his journey with Roma, his future in Saudi Arabia remains a tantalizing prospect that could unfold in the coming years, contributing to the ongoing transformation of Saudi football.