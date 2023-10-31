AS Roma is considering a bold move to acquire Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku in direct exchange for their current loanee, Tammy Abraham, next summer. The deal would undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing transfer maneuvers in recent memory, adding a layer of complexity to the ever-evolving world of football transfers.

Lukaku's tumultuous relationship with Chelsea came to the fore during the summer transfer window when it became clear that he wasn't in sync with the club's new boss, Mauricio Pochettino. The striker trained separately from his teammates, making it apparent that his future lay away from Stamford Bridge. Eventually, the Belgian forward joined AS Roma on a season-long loan, with no option for a permanent transfer.

Chelsea has been pragmatic in its approach to the Lukaku situation, agreeing to sell him next summer for a fixed fee of £37m. While this would represent a significant reduction from the £97.5 million they paid Inter in 2021, it remains a substantial sum for most clubs, including AS Roma.

Lukaku's stint with the Giallorossi has been impressive, with eight goals in ten appearances at the start of the season. Reuniting with Jose Mourinho, his former Chelsea coach who later signed him for Manchester United, has seemingly rekindled the striker's scoring prowess.

However, AS Roma is exploring alternatives to meeting the hefty £37m fee. According to a report from Calciomercato, they are contemplating a swap deal that could see Tammy Abraham return to Chelsea as part of the transaction. Abraham, who joined AS Roma in 2021, made a strong start in Rome with 27 goals in his debut season. However, he faced a challenging second season, managing just nine goals in 54 matches, and suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The proposed exchange adds an intriguing layer to the transfer saga. AS Roma's interest in securing Lukaku permanently is evident, and if they can strike a deal that benefits both clubs, it could mark a memorable moment in the world of football transfers. The footballing world will eagerly watch if this ambitious swap materializes, adding another exciting chapter to the AS Roma transfer story.