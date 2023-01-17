In case you’ve been living under a rock and hasn’t heard that Ash and Pikachu will be leaving the Pokemon series, well it’s true and coming real soon. The first episode of Aim to be a Pokemon Master, Ash and Pikachu’s farewell mini-series started airing last week and we’re still not ready for our favorite duo to go.

What will happen in the Aim to be a Pokemon Master mini-series?

The Pokemon mini-series will feature the final adventures of Ash and Pikachu as they reunite with friends, old and new. Titled as Aim to be a Pokemon Master, Ash is still working on his dream to be the very best like no one ever was even after becoming the world’s strongest trainer dubbed as Monarch after beating Leon in the Masters Eight tournament. As far as we know, there was supposed to be 11 episodes in the mini-series but so far we have confirmed 5 of the episodes with the following titles:

Episode 01: The Wind of Beginnings! The Eternal Road!!

Episode 02: Ash vs Misty! A One-on-One on the Beach!!

Episode 03: Brock, Cilan and the Forest Witch!!

Episode 04: Beartic’s Sigh!

Episode 05: Enter the Squirtle Fire Brigade!

SPOILER ALERT (You have been warned)

As the episode titles suggest, most of the episode feature key personalities or Pokemon that Ash and Pikachu met in their 25 year long journey. During the first episode that was aired last week, Ash and Pikachu were reunited with Latias – A Legendary Pokemon that the duo have met back before. To refresh everyone’s memory, Latios sacrificed itself to save Alto Mare from an enormous tidal wave leaving its sibling, Latias all alone. During the first episode, we see Ash and Pikachu journeying with Donphan, Noivern, Sceptile, and Floatzel. They of course, fend off an advance from Team Rocket as they try to nab Pikachu then Latias. In the end, it all worked out and they continue on their journey.

SPOILER ENDS HERE

When will the mini-series Aim to be a Pokemon Master air?

Airing started last week and will be aired on the following dates as well:

Episode 01: January 13, 2023

Episode 02: January 20, 2023

Episode 03: January 27, 2023

Episode 04: February 3, 2023

Episode 05: February 10, 2023

Quick Trivia, did you guys know that the poster for Ash and Pikachu’s mini-series Aim to be a Pokemon Master actually shows all of the Pokemon that they have caught throughout the years? The original version of the poster featured all 151 Generation 1 Pokemon and was recreated for this mini-series with all of Ash’s Pokemon.

Let’s all join Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokemon, Pikachu in their mini-series as they embark on their final journey in the Aim to be a Pokemon Master and give them the farewell that they truly deserve. Of course, more of the latest updates, news, and events in everything and anything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!