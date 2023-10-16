Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Left Behind Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Left Behind Enigma Guide

Left Behind is one of the three Enigmas found in the Harbiyah region, along with “Find What I Stole!” and “A Holy Hoard”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Shari' district.

Find the Enigma scroll first by heading to the Metal Factory landmark. Head west from the viewpoint by traversing the roofs until you encounter one with a rug and straw beds on it.

Your next goal is to get inside the building. Do this by bringing down the scaffolding on the side of the building to reveal an open window you can enter through.

Approach the dead man in the corner to find the Enigma scroll.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it contains the following puzzle:

Left Behind Solution

Deciphering the scroll leads you to the Abandoned Village, right by the left-most river of Assassin's Creed Mirage's map. If you have it unlocked, the fastest way of getting here is by fast traveling to the Observatory in Abbasiyah and heading west with your mount.

The treasure can be found on the coast near a small dwelling. Using Enkidu to find the L-shaped dock nearby is a great strategy to locate the Enigma solution quickly.

Left Behind Reward

Left Behind Enigma rewards the Horned Lion Talisman.

“The talisman evokes the legend of Rostam, a heroic figure in Persian mythology. His exploits are chronicled in the Shahnameh, or the Epic of Kings.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.